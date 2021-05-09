Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

ESPN report: Pelle Larsson to transfer to Arizona

Posted at 3:51 PM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 18:51:00-04

TUCSON, Arizona — Former Utah guard Pelle Larsson is transferring to the Arizona Wildcats, as first reported by ESPN's Jonathon Givony.

Larsson, who is originally from Sweden, is coming off a freshman season where he started in 18 out of 25 games, averaging 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

He was third in the Pac-12 in three-point shooting by connecting on more than 46.7 percent.

Larsson becomes the second player to transfer to Arizona under head coach Tommy Lloyd, joining Gonzaga forward Oumar Ballo. Larsson entered the transfer portal on April 29.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.