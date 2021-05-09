ESPN report: Pelle Larsson to transfer to Arizona

TUCSON, Arizona — Former Utah guard Pelle Larsson is transferring to the Arizona Wildcats, as first reported by ESPN's Jonathon Givony.

Larsson, who is originally from Sweden, is coming off a freshman season where he started in 18 out of 25 games, averaging 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

He was third in the Pac-12 in three-point shooting by connecting on more than 46.7 percent.

Larsson becomes the second player to transfer to Arizona under head coach Tommy Lloyd, joining Gonzaga forward Oumar Ballo. Larsson entered the transfer portal on April 29.