ESPN College Gameday to broadcast from McKale Center

Posted at 7:18 PM, Feb 18, 2022
TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Basketball will be on ESPN twice on Saturday.

ESPN College Gameday will broadcast its show from McKale Center at 9:00 a.m. local time tomorrow while the third ranked Wildcats will host Oregon at 8:00 p.m.

Tucson is one of eight cities the show will broadcast from this season as the Wildcats are 23-2, and off to their best start since 2013-14.

"They're Final Four good," said ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg. "They have a go-to player. They have depth in their backcourt. They are competitive defensively. Their role players embrace what they do. They've got a defensive stopper."

The last time the ESPN College Gameday was at McKale Center was in 2015.

