ESPN: Arizona Wildcats football recruiting class ranks No. 24 in country

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats football coach Jedd Fisch and his staff have made some major progress on the recruiting front.

ESPN ranked Arizona's class No. 24 in the country, behind only No. 12 Stanford in the Pac-12.

ESPN's Craig Haubert wrote:

Assembling his first full class, Jedd Fisch has the Wildcats in line for a stronger finish than a year ago. Among the worst rush defenses in the country, they have two strong front-seven pickups in Sterling Lane and high three-star Tyler Martin. Lane can be a disruptive edge rusher with good speed and body control, and Martin is a thick, strong and physical defender who could develop at ILB or play with his hand down. OG Grayson Stovall and DE Russell Davis II were big pickups from Hamilton High, one of the top programs in Arizona. Davis needs to add mass but can be an explosive pass-rusher. ESPN 300 WR McMillan is a lengthy and crafty target, and Kevin Green was a nice addition just prior to the early signing period; he might have a diminutive build, but he is quick and tough to handle when he gets in space.

Haubert lists wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (No. 149 nationall) as Arizona's top offensive commitment, and safety Ephesians Prysock (No. 225 nationally) as its top defensive commitment.

Arizona was 1-11 last year. The 2022 season starts Sept. 10 against Mississippi State.

