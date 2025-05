TEMPE, Arizona — Empire High School scored a run in the bottom of the 8th inning to defeat Yuma Catholic, 1-0, for its second straight state title.

The game took place at Arizona State's Farrington Stadium.

Kendall Freidinger had 16 strikeouts for the Ravens, and she didn't allow a hit until the 7th inning. Lainey Kroeger scored the winning run as she was driven in by Eva Peace.

The Ravens end their season with a spectacular 28-1 record.