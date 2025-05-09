Empire Softball looks to avenge only loss this season in 3A State Semi-Finals

TUCSON, Ariz. — On Friday, Empire takes on Tanque Verde in the semi-finals of the 3A State Playoffs.

The Ravens, the defending 3A State Champions, may feel a bit of deja vu in this post season.

“This is the exact situation we were in last year, semis with Tanque Verde," Empire third baseman Eva Peace said.

A big difference this year, is the Hawks handed Empire their only loss this season.

“It’s another opportunity," Peace said. "All of us this year have proven that opportunities come, and it’s never nerves. It’s more of excitement to conquer those nerves and it’s a blessing to be placed under pressure.”

Empire Softball Coach, Shannon Woolridge, is not focused on winning another title right now.

It’s all Tanque Verde.

“The result of that game is not going to have any bearing on tomorrow night’s game," Woolridge said.

Woolridge making sure his players think the same.

“The only important game is your next game," Empire catcher Abby Zsitvag said. "Even though we have lost to them in the past, I think we’re ready and we’re going to do our best.”

In his 13 seasons at Empire, Woolridge has instilled the ‘next game’ mentality, starting at its core.

“The foundation is relationships and love," Woolridge said. "This is a program that’s not afraid to throw that word around, a lot of what we do is centered around the word love.”

First pitch is 4 p.m. on Friday at Amphi High School.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

