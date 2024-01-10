Watch Now
Dustin Peace steps down from CDO Football after 22 seasons

Dustin Peace coaches a practice at Dorados Stadium
Canyon del Oro High School's head football coach Dustin Peace.png
Posted at 6:33 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 20:33:59-05

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dustin Peace's 15 years as Canyon del Oro High School's (CDO) head football coach will be bookended by two state titles, as Peace steps down after 22 total seasons with the program.

Peace put out a statement on the Dorados social media account on Tuesday morning.

Most receently, Peace and the Dorados finished an undefeated season by winning the Class 4A Arizona state title.

In all, he had a record of 119-50 after starting as an assistant coach under Pat Nugent. Peace played linebacker at Northern Arizona University for two seasons after graduating from Flowing Wells in 2000.

Scott McKee, an assistant coach at the CDO, is a strong candidate to take over as he has head coaching experience at both Sahuaro and Pueblo.

