Ducks defeat Coyotes, 3-2, in preseason NHL game at the Tucson Arena

TUCSON, Arizona — The Arizona Coyotes played their only preseason game in Arizona on Sunday when they fell to the Anaheim Ducks, 3-2, at the Tucson Arena.

The Coyotes goals were scored by Liam O'Brien and former Tucson Roadrunner Christian Fischer.

In the second period, forwardMike Carcone exchanged blows with Ducks defenseman Max Jones. Carcone motioned to the Tucson crowd after the bout, as the fan favorite has appeared in 83 games with the Roadrunners over the last two seasons, leading the team in goals both years.

"It was good to be in front of our fans and our people and we'll look forward to be back," said Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny.

It was the Coyotes first preseason game in Tucson in five years when they also played the Ducks. The Roadrunners will begin their 7th season as the Coyotes' American Hockey League Team.

