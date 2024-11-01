Downtown Tucson beats out Vegas to host this national championship game

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson will be home to the Indoor Football League's (IFL) national championship game starting in the 2025 season.

Friday the Rio Nuevo board unanimously approved funding upwards of $330,000 to bring the title game to Tucson. The Las Vegas-area has been home to the IFL's championship game for the past three seasons.

Back in August, the Arizona Rattlers defeated the Massachusetts Pirates to win the 2024 Indoor Football League National Championship at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nev., just outside Vegas.

The unanimous vote by the Rio Neuvo board will fund the IFL National Championship Game for the next three years, bringing the game and its fans to Tucson Arena.

Both Las Vegas and Nashville, Tenn. had bids to host the game.

Kevin Guy is the Arizona Rattlers Head Coach and GM. He and his wife Cathy are also owners of the Tucson Sugar Skulls. Guy led the effort to bring the National Championship Game to Tucson.

It's a three-year commitment, with Rio Nuevo paying the IFL $333,000 per year under this agreement. The league estimates the game will bring in nearly $1 million to Downtown Tucson each August, anticipating more than 5,000 fans and the teams will spend money on hotels, food, shopping and tickets.

Fans of the league can mark their calendars for Aug. 23, 2025, when the 2025 IFL National Championship Game will come to the Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave.