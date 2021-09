Douglas takes back the Copper Pick with a 24-21 win over Bisbee

Posted at 11:01 PM, Sep 10, 2021

TUCSON, Arizona — High School Football scores from around southern Arizona: Douglas 24, Bisbee 21

Walden Grove 28, Catalina Foothills 27

Pueblo 44, Rincon 8

Amphi 42, Sahuarita 27

Sunnyside 20, Shadow Mountain 14 (OT)

American Leadership 33, Sabino 21

Cienega 34, Buena 7

Desert Ridge 31, Ironwood Ridge 0

Vista Grande 63, Cholla 12

Marana 61, Tempe. 0

Desert View 20, Verrado 19

Pusch Ridge Christian 24, Eastmark 21

Safford 28, Empire 6

Nogales 16, Rio Rico 9

