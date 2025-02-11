Douglas High School coach plans to retire after 37 years

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — After 37 years of coaching various sports at Douglas High School, Clint Hill will hang up his whistle at the end of the DHS girls' basketball season.

As a DHS graduate himself, Hill has lived up to the school’s motto, “Once a bulldog, always a bulldog.” He began his coaching career at the school in 1988, eight years after graduating. Since then, he has coached football, baseball and most notably, girls' basketball. He became the team’s head coach in 2006.

“I love Douglas High School, I’ve never left here. It’s going to be hard leaving this arena,” Hill said.

However, before he could leave, former players and family, wearing matching t-shirts, surprised him by attending the team’s last home game of the regular season on Tuesday, Feb. 4. The high school’s gym was packed on both sets of bleachers as fans showed their support for Hill while also honoring the team’s senior class during ‘Senior Night.’

KGUN 9

The game was one to remember, as the Bulldogs faced the Sahuarita Mustangs in a regional match-up that went into double overtime. The Bulldogs pulled off a 75-73 come-from-behind win, led by senior Francia Rubio who put up 49 points.

KGUN 9

“The game was amazing,” Hill said. “Sahuarita played their hardest and we matched them. It’s too bad somebody had to lose.”

Hill is described by many as humble and calm. He credits the coach he is, to coaches he’s had and worked with along the way.

“I tried to take everything I got from them and apply it,” he said. “And I analyzed, 'well that wasn’t good,' or 'that was great and I’m going to try and follow that'.”

Working with youth has been his lifelong passion – whether it’s on the court or in the classroom as a special education teacher. Throughout his time with the Douglas Unified School District, he has taught at Douglas High School, Ray Borane Middle School, Stevenson Elementary School and Clawson Elementary School.

With a career at DUSD spanning nearly four decades, DHS Principal Melissa Rodriguez knows first-hand the impact he has had, not only through now working with him but from being coached by him when she attended the high school herself.

“Not very many coaches can have the tenure that he has had. So that’s a great feat in itself and he’s just loved by many,” Rodriguez said.

Fellow teammate and Class of 1998 graduate, Eliza Gonzalez said, “He was definitely a good motivator and he embodied everything as a coach. He was patient with us, he provided good constructive criticism too. So he just, he was the whole package.”

While Hill says it’s going to be tough to leave, he’s looking forward to enjoying more time with his family and new dogs.

KGUN 9

The DHS girls' basketball team is currently 22-3 and has clinched the 4A Gila Region title. Their last regular-season game is Tuesday, Feb. at Cholla High School.

——

Madison Thomas joined KGUN 9 in July of 2023 as a multimedia journalist. She graduated from Arizona State University in May of 2023 with a degree in journalism and mass communication. She has lived in Arizona her entire life and grew up in Douglas. Madison is thrilled to share the stories from the community she grew up in. Share your story ideas and important issues with Madison by emailing madison.thomas@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

