Diamondbacks radio announcer Greg Schulte to undergo chemotherapy, miss additional games

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Radio broadcaster Greg Schulte has been the radio voice of the Arizona Diamondbacks since the team launched in 1998.
Now in a season where Schulte has already shifted to a "home games only" broadcast schedule, he and the Diamondbacks organization shared news on Monday, June 13 that he will be missing additional games due to a medical condition that will require he undergo chemotherapy treatments.
"I appreciate your prayers and privacy as I concentrate on my health at this time," said Schulte in a statement shared by the Diamondbacks over social media. "I look forward to the day I'm back in the radio booth once again calling D-backs games."
Schulte has celebrated a number of milestones as the team's play-by-play announcer, including his 3,000th broadcast in 2017 and the team's 1997 World Series win, in which Schulte called Luis Gonzalez's 9th-inning game-winning single.
He clarified in his statement that this medical issue is unrelated to his current shortened broadcast schedule for the 2022 season.
An update from Greg Schulte.— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 13, 2022
We're all behind you, Gub, and we can't wait until you're back in the booth. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/R1SQFV59wH
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.