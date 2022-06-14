Diamondbacks radio announcer Greg Schulte to undergo chemotherapy, miss additional games

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Radio broadcaster Greg Schulte has been the radio voice of the Arizona Diamondbacks since the team launched in 1998.

Now in a season where Schulte has already shifted to a "home games only" broadcast schedule, he and the Diamondbacks organization shared news on Monday, June 13 that he will be missing additional games due to a medical condition that will require he undergo chemotherapy treatments.

"I appreciate your prayers and privacy as I concentrate on my health at this time," said Schulte in a statement shared by the Diamondbacks over social media. "I look forward to the day I'm back in the radio booth once again calling D-backs games."

Schulte has celebrated a number of milestones as the team's play-by-play announcer, including his 3,000th broadcast in 2017 and the team's 1997 World Series win, in which Schulte called Luis Gonzalez's 9th-inning game-winning single.

He clarified in his statement that this medical issue is unrelated to his current shortened broadcast schedule for the 2022 season.

An update from Greg Schulte.



We're all behind you, Gub, and we can't wait until you're back in the booth. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/R1SQFV59wH — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 13, 2022