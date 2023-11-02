Despite entering the transfer portal, Kailyn Gilbert returns for her second season with the Wildcats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Kailyn Gilbert was the only Wildcat freshman to play in all 32 games.

“You know it went really well," Gilbert said. "I was frustrated at times, but I feel like as a freshman that’s going to happen.”

Her frustrations ended in entering the transfer portal.

“There was a point where I think it was scary for Kailyn because there were people leaving," Arizona Women's Basketball Coach, Adia Barnes said.

She was the sixth Arizona player to enter the transfer portal that year.

“I’m the type of coach that if you don’t feel like you are 110% Arizona, then that’s okay," Barnes said. "I’m not mad. You have to go somewhere where you feel you can give 110%.”

But after speaking with Barnes, Gilbert realized Arizona really was the place where she could give 110%.

“I had a couple of conversations with her before entering the transfer portal and after it was just like, you know what, this is home," Gilbert said.

Heading into this season, her game will be different.

“I think you’re going to see a big change in maturity and everything from her," Barnes said.

The shooter who averaged 4.9 points per game in 10.6 minutes per game, has been focusing on her defensive game during the off-season.

“The main thing is really the mentality and knowing personnel, so I feel like I want to play more defense this year," Gilbert said.

Though there’s a change in her game and almost a change in schools, what never changed was her relationship with her head coach.

“Kailyn is a really great kid, she and I have a really great relationship," Barnes said.

“It’s really everything having that relationship with her," Gilbert said. "I love Adia, she pushes me, she tells me what I need to hear regardless if I want to hear it and so that’s very special and you don’t get that in other places.”

Gilbert and the wildcats will take the court next at New Mexico State for their first game of the regular season Monday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m.

Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9.

