Despite big loss, Wildcats remain No. 2 in AP hoops poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Despite getting thumped at Colorado Saturday, Arizona remained No. 2 in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll.

Gonzaga (24-3) retained the top spot. Baylor (24-5) was No. 3, followed by Duke (25-4) and Auburn (25-4).

Southern Cal (25-4) — who hosts 25-3 Arizona Tuesday — was No. 16, and UCLA (21-6) was No. 17.