Despite big loss, Wildcats remain No. 2 in AP hoops poll

Azuolas Tubelis scored 23 points and Kerr Kriisa had Arizona’s first triple-double in 18 years to power the No. 2 Wildcats over Utah 97-77.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP
Posted at 11:55 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 13:55:07-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Despite getting thumped at Colorado Saturday, Arizona remained No. 2 in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll.

Gonzaga (24-3) retained the top spot. Baylor (24-5) was No. 3, followed by Duke (25-4) and Auburn (25-4).

Southern Cal (25-4) — who hosts 25-3 Arizona Tuesday — was No. 16, and UCLA (21-6) was No. 17.

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

