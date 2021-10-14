Desert View to host Salpointe for Tucson bragging rights

TUCSON, Arizona — "I think it's going to be a statement game," said Desert View quarterback Oscar Barraza.

Barraza isn't downplaying Friday night's game. Desert View is 5-0 for just the second time in school history, and they are ranked 6th in the state's open division. The Jaguars host perennial power Salpointe this Friday night.

Head Coach Robert Bonillas knew he'd have a good team this year when last season concluded.

"Right after our last game, our kids kept practicing," said Bonillas. "They kept coming to weight-lifting and they kept coming to tutoring."

"We haven't stopped working ever since," said Barraza. "Going to playoffs and going to state was our main goal."

The Jaguars have won with a physical defense and a one-two punch at running back. Serge Gboweiah and Carlos Alvarez have already combined for nearly a thousand yards rushing.

"Every coach after every game is like, 'These kids don't get tired,'" said Bonillas. "They're sharing the load for our team, and they do a great job."

The two running backs will be going up against a Lancer team that hasn't lost to a Tucson area team in four years.

"Everyone's family will be there from the south side," said Alvarez. "It's the game of the week. The atmosphere will be great."