Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Desert View Football improves to 5-0 with a 42-0 win over Nogales

items.[0].videoTitle
Serge Gboweiah scores a touchdown for Desert View
Posted at 10:44 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 01:44:10-04

TUCSON, Arizona — Desert View high school football improved its record to 5-0 with a 42-0 shutout win over Nogales in its homecoming game on Thursday night.

The 42-0 score was the same score at halftime. The Jaguars didn't play their starters in the second half, and the game ended on a running clock.

Alvarro Chaparro had two sacks for the Jaguars. Quarterback Oscar Barraza had two touchdown passes.

The win sets up a great matchup next Friday with Salpointe as southern Arizona bragging rights will be on the line.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!