Desert View Football improves to 5-0 with a 42-0 win over Nogales

TUCSON, Arizona — Desert View high school football improved its record to 5-0 with a 42-0 shutout win over Nogales in its homecoming game on Thursday night.

The 42-0 score was the same score at halftime. The Jaguars didn't play their starters in the second half, and the game ended on a running clock.

Alvarro Chaparro had two sacks for the Jaguars. Quarterback Oscar Barraza had two touchdown passes.

The win sets up a great matchup next Friday with Salpointe as southern Arizona bragging rights will be on the line.