Desert View defeats Marana in a battle of big cats

Posted at 10:41 PM, Oct 01, 2021

TUCSON, Arizona — High School Football final scores and highlights from around southern Arizona: Desert View 46, Marana 28

Tucson 42, Rincon 6

CDO 26, Ironwood Ridge 22

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 35, Catalina Foothills 24

Tanque Verde 48, Gila Ridge 21

Scottsdale Saguaro 49, Salpointe 21

Amphi 21, Marcos de Niza 20

Notre Dame Prep 42, Mountain View 9

Sabino 34, Sahuaro 22

Sunnyside 52, Cholla 6

Mountain Pointe 28, Buena26

Willcox 53, Tombstone 14

Flowing Wells 28, Nogales 0

Thatcher 55, Empire 14

Sahuarita 26, Rio Rico 23 (F/OT)

Arcadia 12, Pueblo 7

St. David 48, San Manuel 14

