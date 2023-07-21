Desert Blocks: Inside the Tucson Sugar Skulls (Episode 2)

TUCSON, Arizona — This week, we put a microphone on Sugar Skulls head coach Hurtis Chinn before the regular season finale against Green Bay.

Tucson won, 48-39, and will open the Indoor Football League Playoffs at the Bay Area Panthers, who they split with during their two regular season games.

One storyline is that former Sugar Skulls head coach Dixie Wooten is now the acting head coach for the Panthers. Wooten coached the Sugar Skulls for two seasons before being let go last year. Chinn was on Wooten's staff, and the two are close friends.

The Sugar Skulls are looking for their first ever playoff win. It would also be the first IFL playoff win for starting quarterback Ramone Atkins.