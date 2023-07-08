Watch Now
Desert Blocks: Inside the Tucson Sugar Skulls

Assistant coach Xzavie Jackson coaches new Sugar Skull Dylan Cozens
Posted at 6:50 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 21:50:34-04

TUCSON, Arizona — It's an inside, behind the scenes look at the Tucson Sugar Skulls.

Tucson's Indoor Football League team is gearing up for game at Duke City, as it comes off a home loss to last place Vegas. A win would clinch a playoff spot, something they were unable to do last week at the Tucson Arena.

Among the newer Sugar Skulls is defensive end Dylan Cozens, who this week got a little extra coaching from assistant Xzavie Jackson, who is set to be inducted into the IFL Hall of Fame. Cozens joined the team during the season following a career in professional baseball.

