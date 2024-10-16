Déjà vu? Arizona in a similar position to last season as they host Colorado this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. — It'll be Arizona Wide Receiver, Montana Lemonious-Craig's second time going up against his alma mater with the Wildcats.

"It's always going to be a bit more personal knowing that's who gave me a shot coming out of high school but it's still business at the end of the day," Lemonious-Craig said.

It's year two as a wildcat and year two playing against Colorado. Last year, Lemonious-Craig helped the Wildcats beat the Buffalos 34-31.

"I graduated there," Lemonious-Craig said. "I mean boulder is a special place, but I didn't make it too much more than that so going in there and getting a win was good."

It was this time last year, the Wildcats we're 3-3, on a two game losing streak, but found their momentum and went on their 7 game win streak.

Right now, Arizona is 3-3 and lost their last two. It's consistency, Wildcats Tight Ends Coach, Matt Adkins says is what they need.

"We've played some really good teams this past week and I still feel like, the mistakes that we make are on us," Adkins said.

Some of those mistakes are turnovers.

In Arizona's last two, they've had seven turnovers. Adkins says the ability to focus on 'Wildcats Football', will make or break the team

"As long as we're focused on our details and on executing our scheme, we'll be fine," Adkins said. "If we're pressing doing things out of that scheme, not understanding that scheme, is when we make them look like heroes."

The impact of playing 'Wildcats Football' is something that drives CDO alum and Arizona Freshman Running Back, Kayden Luke.

"At the end of the day, that's all that matters,"Luke said. "Just going out there and playing with the brothers and getting it done."

Luke, the true freshman, has played in every game this season. Heading into this weekend, Lemonious-Craig has one message for Luke and the younger players.

"We can't take them lightly and we can't get caught up into any outside sources," Lemonious-Craig said. "We need to go in there with a laser focus play our game."

Kick off at Arizona Stadium is Saturday, Ocotober 19th at 1:00 p.m.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

