David Duval returns to Tucson for the Cologuard Classic

TUCSON, Arizona — "I don't recall the last time I was here," said David Duval.

Duval may not remember his last tournament at Omni Tucson National, but he remembers his best tournament at the course, when he won the 1998 Chrysler Classic.

"As I putted on hole 18, all hell broke loose with the weather. "There was wind and cold and a big temperature drop. So, I had a sizable lead with those conditions."

It was one of thirteen victories for Duval on the PGA Tour. He was the world's top ranked golfer. But, a series of neck and knee injuries prevented him from staying on top.

"Injuries happen, unfortunately, in sports. Looking back, if I hadn't been hurt or had those nagging little problems, I could have potentially been a twenty five to thirty win player and won two or three majors."

Duval's new journey is now on the PGA Tour Champions. Duval hasn't competed regularly since 2015, but he would like to do so now.

"And not taking it for granted like I may have at the end of my full-time playing career that I get to do this."

This week at the Cologuard Classic, Duval returns to the site of one of his greatest wins. And, he'd like nothing more than to be victorious in Tucson.

"That would be spectacular. Especially having won here, before. That would be a real dram come true."