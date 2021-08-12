Watch
Dave Rubio to begin his 30th season with Arizona Volleyball

Dave Rubio reflects on his upcoming 30th season at Arizona
Posted at 9:56 PM, Aug 11, 2021
TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Volleyball suffered a winless season the year before Dave Rubio arrived at McKale Center. That is now 30 seasons ago.

"It's something that I reflect on quite a bit, actually," said Rubio. "I just feel really privileged to be able to do what I do, and do it for a couple of more years, hopefully. It's been a great run so far, and I feel fortunate to be able to do it."

The Wildcats have made 20 NCAA Tournament appearances under Rubio. His record at Arizona is 539-347.

"Last week, we had an alumni meeting, and we had alumni to celebrate his 30th anniversary," said junior Kamaile Hiapo. "And they were telling us how much he softened up, and how easy we have it because he's soft now," she said while laughing.

