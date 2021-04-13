Daniel Batcho enters the transfer portal

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona forward Daniel Batcho has entered the transfer portal, leaving Arizona after never having played in a game.

Batcho, a native of France, underwent knee surgery prior to the season. When he became healthy, he never cracked the lineup as head coach Sean Miller said he had missed too much time.

Miller was let go last week after twelve seasons with the Wildcats.

Prior to joining Arizona, Batcho was named MVP of the Adidas Next Generation Tournament in Belgrade in February 2020, averaging 14.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots per game.