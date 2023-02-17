Dallas Mavericks Guard Josh Green inducted into McKale Center Ring of Honor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green was inducted into the McKale Center Ring of Honor at the halftime ceremony during the Wildcat's 88-62 win against Utah.

Although Green had a short, one-year run with Arizona, he qualified for this honor as an Olympic medalist, winning bronze with Australia in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“It was right after the Olympics actually and I was talking to Coach Jack Murphy and he was like ‘You know you’re going to be in the Ring of Honor right?’ and I was like 'Wow' at a loss of words,” Green reminisced.

Green is now in his third season with the Mavericks.

His single season spent in Arizona was cut short due to COVID-19.

"I look back and I wish COVID didn’t prevent us from missing out on playing games. I miss playing at McKale, I miss the fans," Green gushed.

One of Green's former Wildcat teammates, Zeke Nnaji, will also be inducted into the Ring of Honor on Saturday when Arizona hosts Colorado.