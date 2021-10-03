Dalen Terry wins slam-dunk contest and fans return at Red-Blue Game

TUCSON, Arizona — Justin Kier's assist came from 18 rows up in the stands but it helped Dalen Terry win the slam-dunk contest at McKale Center before Saturday's annual Red-Blue Game at McKale Center.

"We only practiced it three or four times," said Terry. "It was crazy."

The Wildcats held their annual scrimmage for the first time in two years due to the ongoing pandemic. Junior center Christian Koloko is the only player left from the 2019-20 team that experienced the last Red-Blue Game.

"It's good to get in front of a crowd," said head coach Tommy Lloyd, who begins his first season at Arizona. "It's a good learning experience. We have film. These are live bullets. Even though it's us against us, you're in front of a crowd. Are guys trying to do too much? Is there game slippage?"

"I think everyone is getting the grasp of what he's thrown at us," said Kim Aiken Jr, who scored fourteen points in the first half. "We're building day by day, as he (Lloyd) likes to say, and going out and competing."

The Wildcats played without guard Pelle Larsson, who has a broken foot.