Cycling for a cause: Rotary International fundraising through El Tour for polio eradication

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rotary International, founded in 1905, is a global organization committed to solving real world problems.

“The purpose of the Rotary Clubs back then was like LinkedIn before anyone knew what LinkedIn was, " CEO of Rotary International, John Hewko said. “Now you join a Rotary to network professionally but also do good.”

Doing good starts with their top priority, the eradication of polio.

“There were 125 countries that had polio, 350,000 cases per year and we’re now down to just two countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan," Hewko said.

Over the years, Rotary has raised about $2.7 billion.

“Then about 15 years ago, the Rotarians in Tucson started using El Tour to raise money for polio," Hewko said.

Raising $70 million of the 2.7 billion, Rotary is the largest fundraiser El Tour de Tucson has.

Hewko, now cycling in his 12th year at El Tour, says what drives him during the 102-mile race is knowing how close they are to their goal.

“I know that through this ride and through the efforts of hundreds of other Rotarians, we're contributing to eradicating this terrible disease," Hewko said. "So, as I’m hitting mile 80 and 90, what goes through my mind is this is nothing compared to the pain that children with polio have to suffer.”

Hewko will hit the route on Saturday, Nov. 23, continuing Rotary’s mission.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

