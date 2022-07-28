Courtney Ramey ready to excite the McKale Center fan base

TUCSON, Arizona — A four-year starter at Texas, Courtney Ramey put his name in this past spring's NBA Draft as well as the transfer portal.

"Arizona was one of the schools I knew I'd be interested in if I did take my name out of the draft," said Ramey.

Ramey did withdraw his name, but couldn't help but notice that two Wildcats, Benn Mathurin and Dalen Terry, were selected in the first round. Terry wasn't on any mock NBA drafts to begin the season.

"Dalen proved a lot of people wrong when he went in the first round. I think head coach Tommy Lloyd had a lot to do with that. So, for me, if he could do that with Dalen, I fee like he could do that for me, so having a coach believe in you goes a long way."

Ramey will be playing for Lloyd but he'll be playing with guard Kerr Kriisa. The two have been in constant communication and could very well be the starting backcourt at McKale Center this fall.

"We both can shoot the ball. We both can play on and off the ball. It's going to be fun with his energy and to match his, and I think it's going to be fun for the fan base."

