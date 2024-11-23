Watch Now
Cooper Flagg scores 24 points as No. 12 Duke wins 69-55 at No. 17 Arizona

Darryl Webb/AP
Duke guard Cooper Flagg (2) gestures after hitting a 3-point shot against Arizona during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
TUCSON, Arizona — Cooper Flagg scored 24 points, Kon Knueppel added 13 and the pair of freshmen led No. 12 Duke past No. 17 Arizona 69-55 on Friday night.

Flagg drove the lane and threw down a one-handed jam in traffic to give the Blue Devils a 46-33 lead with 12:27 left. The preseason All-America pick shot 10 of 22 from the field and added six rebounds and three assists.

Duke (4-1) never trailed in the second half.

Arizona (2-2), which has lost two straight, cut the margin to 54-48 on Jaden Bradley’s layup with 5:40 left but couldn’t get closer. Bradley led the team with 18 points, while KJ Lewis added 12.

Duke led 34-27 and had a 22-14 rebounding advantage at halftime, closing on a 6-0 run.

