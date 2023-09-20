Competitive Pickleball at the University of Arizona

TUCSON, Arizona — It's a perfect evening at the Robson Tennis Center at the University of Arizona, and some competitive pickleball is about to take place.

"Tonight, we are going to be doing something a little different," says University of Arizona club pickleball president Michael McDonald. "We're going to be doing something called win and split."

"People are honestly pretty impressive out here," said sophomore Erica Dewey. "I think the competition is going to be tough."

Dewey lived down the hall from Michael last year when they were both freshmen.

"They were like, you should come out to pickleball," Dewey said. "It's open to everybody."

"She's really nice," said McDonald. "She's always out here. She's really engaged with the sport, and love to see her energy out here."

It was last year when McDonald founded University of Arizona club pickleball. He had to gauge interest, secure courts, and create a board to comply with campus recreation.

"He's so organized," added Dewey.

This year, Arizona will compete against other Universities. Only 16 to 24 will make the Wildcats competitive team. A fewer number will travel. However, anyone can be part of the track team, which meets weekly.

"Even if I don't make the competitive team, Tuesdays are just really fun to come out and practice," said Dewey.

"What I like best about pickleball is that it is really a social game, and with all the people I've met here, I started hanging out with them outside of pickleball," said McDonald.

The competition continues. McDonald isn't just looking for quality players, but also a donor to try and find a permanent facility.

"I knew there was this much demand for the age group, but it makes me feel really proud about what I've done and what the club has done," said McDonald.

As for Erica Dewey, she ended up making the competitive squad, and one day, she can say she was part of the University of Arizona's first pickleball team.

"I think it's going to be a pretty big community out here," said Dewey.