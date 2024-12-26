Colorado State arrives for Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Arizona — Colorado State arrived in Tucson on Wednesday night for the upcoming Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin and Juice by Dre and Snoop.

It's the Rams first bowl appearance since 2017.

"They're just excited," said Rams head coach Jay Norvell, referring to his student-athletes. "They've sacrificed a lot. This team is committed. They really deserve this opportunity in the Arizona Bowl and we're excited to take advantage of it."

Colorado State has several ties to Snoop Dogg through the southern-California based Snoop Youth Football League. Products of Snoop's league on roster are Jordan Ross, Aitor Urionabarrenechea, Darius Curry, and Jaden Landrum.

The Rams will play Miami of Ohio. The RedHawks arrived on Tuesday.

