Cologuard Classic: Why former UArizona star Ted Purdy moved to Tucson

TUCSON, Arizona — Ted Purdy was part of what was once the number one ranked golf team in the country as a freshman at the University of Arizona.

"The town of Tucson supports the University of Arizona so much, how could you not go wrong?" said Purdy.

After graduating, Purdy turned professional. His career highlight was beating out stars such as Tiger Woods, Ernie Els, and Retief Goosen to win the 2005 Byron Nelson Classic.

"For me to beat the top five in the game at the time was the pinnacle for sure."

It was Purdy's only win on the PGA Tour. He lost is Tour Card in 2012, as he was lacking length on his drives.

"The trend of the game was leaving old guys behind, and by old, I mean 40."

Purdy is 50, now, and a rookie on the PGA Tour Champions.

"Today, I'm the young skinny guy."

This week's tournament at Westin La Paloma is Purdy's inaugural Cologuard Classic. He's not just playing Tucson, but living in Tucson as well. Last year, the Phoenix native got married to a Tucson woman who's a Major in the Arizona National Guard.

Purdy is in this week's field due to an exemption by the Tucson Conquistadores, the management team of the tournament.

"It means everything. The Conquistadores have been super supportive of me. I'm just so happy to be here."