Cologuard Classic using golf as platform for colon cancer awareness

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Cologuard Classic is back in Tucson for Colon Cancer Awareness month.

“What really makes it special for us is what this event has become for the colorectal cancer community," Exact Sciences Director, Bryan Goettel said.

In 2017, Exact Sciences partnered with the Cologuard Classic to help spread awareness of colon cancer.

“When I think back to seven years ago, we had about a dozen survivors from around the country," Goettel said.

Now the number of survivors is over 200 from around the world.

“We couldn’t do it without Exact Sciences," Tucson Conquistadores Executive Director, Geoff Hill said. "We’re trying to detect cancer in its early stages and prolong life, so if we can help our title sponsor achieve their mission by using golf as a platform, it’s what we’re here for.”

All 78 golfers in the tournament are playing on behalf of a survivor or in memory of someone who has passed from colon cancer.

“Players will have a ribbon that they wear during competition," Goettel said. "They get a bio as they check in so that they understand the backstory of the person they are playing for.”

On top of spreading awareness for colon cancer, the tournament also supports the Tucson community.

“We donate hundreds and thousands of dollars back into the community and all of the tournament proceeds goes strictly back into charities in Tucson and Southern Arizona," Hill said.

The first round of the tournament kicks off Friday, March 8, at 9 a.m. at the Westin La Paloma Resort.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

