Cologuard Classic set for this week at Omni Tucson National

TUCSON, Arizona — PGA Tour Champions golfer Jerry Kelly is now in his sixth year as brand ambassador for Cologuard, a product which is made by parent company Exact Sciences.

"This week is really about colorectal cancer," said Kelly.

The last two years have been about all types of cancer.

While Kelly has lost friends to colon cancer, his wife, Carol, was diagnosed with kidney cancer, and her cancerous right kidney was removed.

"It's still one of those things where we have to be vigilant," said Kelly.

Kelly will wear two ribbons in this week's Cologuard Classic to honor friends lost to colon cancer. He's on a mission for people to get screened for cancer.

"Losing friends, and having a chance to lose a loved one, it just means much more to me this year."