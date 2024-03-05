Cologuard Classic: Musician Paul Opocensky no longer singing the cancer blues

TUCSON, Arizona — Tucson musician Paul Opocensky received some news at age 43 that didn't sound so good. He was diagnosed with cancer.

"My wife and I started crying not knowing what the future was going to hold," said Opocensky. "At that point, we didn't know what stage it was."

It was stage three, but barely below stage four, with a tough road ahead.

"A lot of heavy chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, more radiation, and chemotherapy after that," added Opocensky.

Opocensky said he was lucky to have a good support system that went beyond his family.

"People coming to shows really lifted me up on days when I was feeling really badly."

Following treatments, Opocensky gave an update at Cologuard Classic media day.

"As of July, there is no evidence of any disease, and everything is looking good."

Opocensky is being recognized by parent company Exact Sciences ahead of this week's Cologuard Classic on the PGA Tour Champions. His cancer was caught early enough for his music to continue. He's carrying a tune and this message.

"If you're of that age, 40-45 years old, trust what's going on in your body. Get it checked out. Don't wait."