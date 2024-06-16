Coaches for Charity hosts third annual Bowl-a-thon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On June 15, Coaches for Charity, an organization that supports youth sports in Tucson, hosted their third annual Bowl-a-thon to raise money for elementary school sports equipment.

This year’s recipient school was Gale Elementary School which is part of the Tucson Unified School District.

Businesses and Organizations had teams which sponsored lanes at the event held at Lucky Strike Bowl. A silent auction was also held.

One of Gale Elementary’s basketball coaches, Mario Ybarra and his 10-year-old son, Alejandro Ybarra, were in attendance and excited for what this fundraiser means for the school’s athletic program.

“It’s fantastic. I mean the things we can do with the kids, get them new uniforms,” Mario Ybarra said. “I know sometimes kids come and they don’t have the proper equipment, so now we have the ability to help kids get shoes, socks.”

Alejandro Ybarra explained how much he and his friends at Gale Elementary value sports. He said, “I like playing sports because most of my friends are very athletic and they like playing football, basketball and they like running. They just enjoy sports and they have a good time.”

In total $2,701.22 was raised for the school.

