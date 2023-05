TUCSON, Arizona — Cinco de Mayo came a little early for members of the Drachman Boys & Girls Club, who got to play pickleball at Reffkin Tennis Center.

The event was called the Cinco de Mayo Pickleball Rodeo.

The event was a part of "All-In Youth Pickleball," which attempts to grow the game, especially in the underserved community.

In attendance, was Gearbox Sports professional pickleball athlete & one-time Tucson resident Joey Farias.