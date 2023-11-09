Cienega gymnast vaults her way to the top gymnastics program in the country

TUCSON, Ariz. — Six athletes at Cienega High School signed their National Letters of Intent today, including 5-star recruit Kelsey Slade.

Next fall, Slade will be joining the top gymnastics program in the country at the University of Oklahoma.

From a young age, Slade's mother described her as a "bouncy" kid so, gymnastics became her sport.

However, they had no idea it would take her this far.

“Once she figured out ‘I like this and it’s fun’ it just escalated from there," Slade's mother, Jillian Slade said.

Slade has been training at Arizona Dynamics for the past six years under Regina Mueller-Martin.

“She’s humble and dedicated and hardworking," Mueller-Martin said.

Today she signed on to the next level with the two-time defending national champions.

“It’s been go, go, go but it’s been such a day and I’m so grateful for it," Slade said.

Now with her letter of intent officially signed, Slade only has one thing left to say.

“Boomer Sooner!"

When heading to Oklahoma, Slade's Coach said the hardest part for her is going to be the adjustments to college life, because when it comes to actually getting on that mat—well—she's been doing that since she was three.

