Chicago Fire FC win Desert Soccer Showcase opener

TUCSON, Arizona — Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire FC defeated United Soccer League's Sacrament Republic FC, 4-0, to open this season's FC Tucson Desert Soccer Showcase.

The preseason friendly matches also include former MLS Champion Real Salt Lake, which features Tucson native Justen Glad.

They will be joined by 6 other USL Championship clubs. Sacramento Republic FC is the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup finalist. Also included is USL Championship finalist Louisville City FC, Western Conference finalist Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, El Paso Locomotive FC, New Mexico United, Detroit City FC, and Phoenix Rising FC.

“We are thrilled to open this era of FC Tucson ownership with the continuation of professional soccer matches in Tucson and to energize the Tucson soccer community before a huge summer with the Women’s World Cup, FC Tucson’s USL League Two Men’s Soccer, and FC Tucson Women’s WPSL team” said FC Tucson founder and new owner Jon Pearlman.

It's the 13th consecutive season that FC Tucson has hosted teams for MLS preseason.

