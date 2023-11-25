CDO wins in rematch with Mica Mountain to advance to Class 4A Title game

ORO VALLEY, Arizona — CDO defeated Mica Mountain, 23-7, in a rematch of a regular season game to win a Class 4A state semifinal game.

The two teams met the regular season in a game in which CDO also won. It was the Thunderbolts only defeat before the playoffs, and the undefeated Dorados will play Yuma Catholic in next Saturday's Class 4A title game.

In the class 6A semifinas, Salpointe lost to Scottsdale Saguaro, 42-24, in what turned out to be the final high school game for defensive stars Elijah Rushing and Keona Wilhite.

In Class 3A, Sabino will play Paradise Honors for the state title, Saturday, at Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix.