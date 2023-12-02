Watch: CDO football wins Class 4A State Title with 35-27 win over Yuma Catholic

TEMPE, AZ — CDO defeated Yuma Catholic, 35-27, to win the Class 4A state title on Friday night at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

“I think when you go 100% of the field, it shows and that’s what just happened," CDO senior, Kayden Luke said. "Everybody doubted us and we came out here and proved you all wrong.”

Following an eight year drobut, it is the second state title in two weeks for southern Arizona high school football teams. Sabino won the Class 3A title last week.

“We’re excited for southern Arizona. 2 state championships for our city," said CDO football coach Dustin Peace. "Without a doubt, we are proud to represent. This is a great moment for Tucson, and Oro Valley and everybody.”

Peace becomes the 11th coach in southern Arizona history to win multiple state titles. The Dorados finished with a perfect 14-0 season. It is the fourth football state title in Canyon del Oro school history.

