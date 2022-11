TUCSON, Arizona — Scores from Friday night's southern Arizona high school football playoff games:

6A: No. 7 Salpointe 36, No. 10 Williams Field 33 (F/2OT)

Salpointe will play at No. 2 Highland in the quarterfinals

5A: No. 8 Marana 26, No 9. Sunnyslope 17

Marana will play at No. 1 Notre Dame Prep in the quarterfinals

4A: No. 6 CDO 13, No. 11 St. Mary's 7

CDO will host No. 14 Thunderbird in the quarterfinals