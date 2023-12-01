CDO looks ahead to the 4A State Title game

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — The high school football season is coming to a close with the 4A, 5A, and 6A state title games this weekend.

After a win over Mica Mountain, the Dorados are the last men standing in Southern Arizona.

“I know our team’s not done, that we’re not content with just getting there this time," CDO Football coach, Dustin Peace said.

Peace won a state championship back in 2009 with the Dorados.

But in his years of coaching this group, CDO made it to the second round of playoffs as sophomores. The semi-finals as juniors.

Now as seniors they have a shot at the state title against Yuma Catholic at ASU's stadium in Tempe.

“It’s a great way to go out senior year for sure, I just got the chills," CDO senior, Kayden Luke said.

The running back is one of 28 seniors on this team.

Luke has been arguably the Dorados star player, with 2,086 rushing yards on the season.

But this time around, someone similar to Luke’s style of play is on the opposite side of the field.

“We’re finally playing a team that does what we do," Peace said. "They like to defend the run, they like to run the ball, they’ve also got a 1700-yard rusher. So, it’ll be a clash of the two backs.”

But Peace is confident, his “back” will come on top.

“I wouldn't like to go to war with anybody else but him," Peace said. "He’s a game changing player.”

And Luke thinks he and his team will surprise the Shamrocks.

“I don’t think they’re ready for it, I seriously don’t" Luke said. "No offense to them but they’re not ready for it, I don’t think anybody is. This group of kids is nothing you’ve seen before."

The Dorados will take on Yuma Catholic, Friday at 4 p.m.

