CDO football coaches and parents speak out about 24/7 rule

ORO VALLEY, Arizona — Six Canyon Del Oro High School Football players are still unable to strap on their helmets due to an enforcement of a 24/7 rule, which states that student-athletes cannot possess or distribute tobacco, drugs, or alcohol at any time during their season.

Despite the issue not being on the agenda, an impassioned plea took place Tuesday night at the Amphi school board meeting.

"Athletes need the programs we have created more than the programs need them," said CDO head football coach Dustin Peace. "This policy is too devastating, emotionally, and does not allow for flexibility."

Following the suspension, a court order temporary allowed the players back on the field for two games until it upheld the Amphi school district rule.

"I was heartbroken for two weeks I couldn't play and then I get to play these two games," said wide receiver Zack Rogowski. "We've had these great games and then I find out Friday at 3:30 before our team meal, that we have before every game, that I'm not going to be able to play my homecoming."

"This is an unjust policy," said Shannon Rogowski," Zack's mother. "We are the only district in Southern Arizona that does this."

CDO football has a record of 6-1 with three games remaining on its schedule.

