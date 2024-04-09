Catching up with Guy Atchley at his grandson's baseball game

TUCSON, Arizona — For 34 years, Guy Atchley was KGUN-TV's main anchor. While reporting was his vocation, still photography continues to be is avocation.

"It's a moment in their history and you never know what's going to happen next," said Atchley.

Today, he loves to capture the moments of his grandson, Paden Good, a sophomore who leads Catalina Foothills High School baseball in both hits and runs.

"I love him but it really bothers me that his voice is deeper than mine," jokes Atchley.

"Obviously, he misses being on camera but he's loving every bit of being off and being free," said Good.

On this night in which Catalina Foothills lost to Desert View, 4-1, Guy snapped photos of Good making his first pitching appearance of the season, and scoring his team's only run.

"This is the ultimate for me," said Atchley. "To be out here is fantastic. Every day that I'm able to get out here and smell the grass and watch that boy play, it doesn't get any better."