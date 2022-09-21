Watch Now
Cardinals sign former Wildcat Stanley Berryhill to practice squad

Stanley Berryhill runs after making a catch for the Falcons during the preseason
Posted at 10:06 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 01:08:47-04

TUCSON, Arizona — Stanley Berryhill will now try and play NFL football in the same state where he played college and high school football, as the Tucson native was signed by the Arizona Cardinals to their practice squad.

Berryhill had 83 catches last season for the Wildcats in addition to his solid play on special teams. He joined the Falcons as an undrafted free agent but didn't make the final roster.

The Cardinals have three wide receivers who are either injured or suspended.

Berryhill joins fellow Tucson native Jeff Cotton on the Cardinals practice squad.

