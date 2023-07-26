Canyon View wins Little League State Baseball Title in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KGUN) — Canyon View defeated Sunnyside, 9-3, in the decisive game to win the Arizona state little league title in Flagstaff on Tuesday night.

Lukas Gerlach went 3 for 3 with 4 runs batted in for Canyon View.

Pitcher Miles Anderson recorded the final out for Canyon View, which lost to Sunnyside, 2-1, earlier in the day. Sunnyside had come through the elimination bracket in the double elimination tournament.

Canyon View moves on the West Regional tournament, which will be held in San Bernadino.