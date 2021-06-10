Caitlin Lowe introduced as Arizona Softball Head Coach

TUCSON, Arizona — Two-time national champion Caitlin Lowe was introduced as the new Arizona Softball head coach at McKale Center on Wednesday, replacing the legendary Mike Candrea.

"Count me as part of the crowd who said, 'I pity the fool who takes over for coach Candrea.' Well, here I am. I’m that fool and I’m ready to go."

Lowe, who is widely considered one of the greatest centerfielders in the sport's history, was most recently the Wildcats associate head coach. She is Mike Candrea’s hand picked successor.

"That’s the most humbling part of it," said Lowe. "He entrusts me with his baby. This is what he’s built from the ground up. It’s such an honor to carry on the tradition."

Lowe has taken on extra responsibilities in recent years including game preparation.

"Coach Lowe is a game changer for our coaching staff already," said freshman Carlie Scupin, a Tucson native. "She helps with the outfield. She’s helped me with hitting."

"I promise you will see a team that plays with passion that honors the game, and more importantly, will Bear Down," said Lowe.

