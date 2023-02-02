Buena High School Senior Toafia Fruean set to walk at University of Arizona

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Toafia Fruean's dreams are becoming a reality.

The Buena High School senior is committing to the University of Arizona to continue his football career. Fruean made his decision after visiting the campus and football facility as an invited guest last month. He will join the Wildcats as a preferred walk on — which means he's on the team but will not receive an athletics scholarship.

“It’s actually a blessing to be able to go to the next level from Sierra Vista," Fruean said. "I think it's I think it’s been a very big thing for my family so I really want to represent and show out.”

During his campus visit, it was explained to Fruean and the other attendees what being a preferred walk on means and the competition that was ahead of them to earn playing time on game days. Fruean spent the day learning about the program, touring the facility and had a chance to gear up as if it was game time. The hours he spent on campus created life long memories.

"I couldn't stop talking to my mom about how crazy this was to be offered this opportunity, " he said. "I was just starring out the car window on the car ride home thinking 'wow this is just insane'."

Buena head coach Joe Thomas recommended Fruean to the UA coaching staff after being contacted by the school. They were scouting for an offensive lineman.

"He works so hard and has the ability to do great things on the field and in life," Thomas said. "We are all very proud of him and excited he will be representing Sierra Vista.

"I would like to thank UA for reaching out and giving this young man an opportunity that most dream of. He will not disappoint."

Fruean led the Colts in tackles per game with an average of 9.5 and sacks with 6.5 in his 10 games. He finished the season with 95 total tackles.

In his three varsity seasons, Fruean has seen teammates be recruited and play at the next level. He said he used their success as motivation to be the best player he could be.

"I wanted to be the first player out of all of them to go D1," the senior said. "UofA is just a way better opportunity and a better chance to stay around my family."

Fruean plans to major in computer science, like his uncle — who graduated from ASU. The offensive lineman said it's okay to follow those footsteps because his uncle is now a Wildcats fan.