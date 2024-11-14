Buena High School Flag Football advances to second round of state playoffs, in first ever season

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Four months ago, Buena High School created a flag football team. Although they're new, they've set their sights on a state championship.

They're getting their chance at the title. The No. 7 Colts hosted the No. 11 Lake Havasu Knights on Wednesday night, for a first-round playoff game. Buena beat Lake Havasu 31-0 to advance to the second round.

Buena's defense put too much pressure on the Lake Havasu offense, preventing them from gaining any offensive momentum.

They will travel to Canyon View High School, in Waddell, Ariz. , on Saturday for their second-round game.

See video player for highlights of Wednesday's game.

----