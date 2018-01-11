Brown-out: Neal Brown withdraws name from Arizona job

Jason Barr
8:39 PM, Jan 10, 2018
TUCSON - Troy football coach Neal Brown has reportedly withdrawn his name from consideration for the Arizona Football opening.

Brown met with his team tonight. He led the Trojans to the Sun Belt conference title this past season, and was named the conference's coach of the year.

 

 

He reportedly interviewed for the head coaching job at Arizona on Monday.

The Wildcats are searching for a head coach after Rich Rodriguez was let go last week.

