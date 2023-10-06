Bringing Mexico home: The Mexican Baseball Fiesta transforms Tucson with culture, music, and fun

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mike Feder, the president of the Mexican Baseball Fiesta got a cold call one day with the idea of bringing this event to Tucson.

After a little bit of research, he was in. But under one condition.

The event had to be done not like any old MLB game but the way the Mexican Winter League does it.

This means music going at all times, dancing, food stands, jewelry stands and a whole lot of fun.

"I think it's such a great event," Feder said. "What we're doing is we're bringing Mexico home to so many people that now live here."

People like Nichole Gamez have been coming to the event for years and now she has her own stand.

"I think it's incredible for the community," Gamez said. "It's kind of like a mesh of Mexican Culture coming to the community which has a huge impact in Tucson. It also just brings the community together."

This event is from today till Sunday, Oct. 7. If you're interested in going, you can get tickets at Mexican Baseball Fiestaor you can head on down to Kino Stadium's ticket office, which opens at 10 a.m.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

